Youngstown fire that injured woman, three children ruled an arson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said an early Sunday morning fire that sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries was intentionally set.

Firefighters were called about 3:30 a.m. to a duplex in the 200 block of East Midlothian Boulevard and when they arrived they found a fire on the first floor in the corner of the building.

Reports said the fire started from a Molotov Cocktail that was thrown through a first floor window. An additional device was on the front porch, reports said.

Reports said a woman and her three children were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with minor injuries and the Red Cross was called to assist them. They were able to get out of the duplex before firefighters arrived.

Damage is listed at $6,000. Reports said an emergency demolition was requested.