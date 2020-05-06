Youngstown fire station reopens after contending with COVID-19 issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of Youngstown’s fire station is back open again after the department had to contend with problems form COVID-19.

Chief Barry Finley said Station 12 on McGuffey Road reopened earlier this week.

He said one of his firefighters had tested positive for the coronavirus and several others had to be quarantined.

Now, the chief said all of his crews are healthy again and the station can be staffed.

Station 12 also had to be closed back in February because of floor problems, but those have been corrected as well.