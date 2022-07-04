Investigators will be looking to see if it was started because of smoking or fireworks.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Crews with the Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning near the 900 block of West Laclede Ave on Youngstown’s south side.

The fire started just after midnight. Fire investigators believe the fire started on the ground on the right side of the house before making it’s way in to the home and eventually into the attic.

Crews were able to put out the flames before it spread anymore. No one was hurt, but one car’s battery wiring system was melted by the fire.

It’s still unclear how the fire started, but investigators tell First News they will be looking to see if it was started because of smoking or fireworks.

The responding battalion chief reminds everyone to discard of smoking materials appropriately and be careful when using fireworks.

That home was about eight minutes away from Fire Station 15. That station was closed on Sunday because of staffing issues. Fire Chief Barry Finley tells us too many firefighters called off sick. Staffing issues have been an ongoing problem for the department.

Station 15 would have responded first, but due to the closure a company from the West side was called in. We’re told the response time to the fire was not impacted.