This applies to people who don't live in the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Saturday, the Youngstown Fire Department will start charging for some of its services for people who don’t live in the city.

The fees are limited to car crashes, hazardous materials and special rescues.

Each will have their own price depending on the situation, or you could be charged an hourly rate.

Insurance companies will be billed first.

Whatever remains, would be your responsibility.

The city will collect 80 percent of the revenue.