Youngstown fire crews battle fire at Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — City fire crews have put in a second alarm as they battle a fire at the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree Thursday afternoon.

Heavy smoke was coming out of the front of the store and also the west side of the building.

It appears there are no injuries.

Fire investigators said employees told them a customer said there was a fire even before the alarm went off and they were able to get out safely.

Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the state Fire Marshall’s Office as well as an investigator with the Boardman Fire Department are on their way to help with the investigation.

Wright said he has not been able to get inside yet to try and determine a cause.

Employees of the store said they do not want to comment.

Because of the unseasonably warm weather crews have been rotated so they can rest and plenty of water has also been made available.