YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Allocating $150,000 in ARP funds to make various neighborhood park improvements before summer arrival was the topic of discussion for the Youngstown Finance Committee Wednesday at their meeting.

The committee decided to move forward with that legislation. However, the additional $250,000 that would be used to develop a Neighborhood Park Plan for larger projects did not receive support.

Wick, Crandall, Johnson and the Henry Stambaugh Golf Course were mentioned as parks that could use some form of improvement.

“We will continue to do what we’ve been doing, and do a great job at that. Knowing what our community needs as long as we know what they want,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Dawn Turnage.

The committee will schedule to meet within the next two weeks for a new plan.