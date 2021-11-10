Youngstown finance and council meetings canceled after legislation deadline missed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two meetings in Youngstown have been canceled for next week because city clerk Valencia Marrow says the law department failed to meet the deadline to submit legislation.

The meetings are for the finance committee and the regular city council meeting.

Since Thursday is a holiday and there will be no staff available on Friday, Marrow had set a deadline of noon on Wednesday to have all legislation submitted for consideration.

Therefore, all items will be moved to the next regular meeting on Dec. 1.

Marrow wrote in an email, “It has been a constant struggle to get legislation in a timely manner in order for council to have time to read and digest their legislation.”

To which law director Jeff Limbian responded, “We are understaffed and council will not accept late legislation, so it all must go at one time. If it takes more than 120 hours before the finance meeting to read 24 pieces of legislation, perhaps then we can offer assistance in explaining the proposed legislation. This is a silly temper tantrum.”

First Ward councilman Julius Oliver said, “There’s supposed to be a common respect when it comes to city council and the administration. If we are to run a progressive, effective city government, we have to both practice that respect and be able to meet deadlines. We don’t want to put more pressure on our staff than necessary. If there’s legislation that’s going to be late, at least have the courtesy and professional respect to send an email saying it’ll be late.”