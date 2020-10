Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A fire on the front porch woke up a Youngstown family Monday morning.

Youngstown firefighters were called to the house in the 100 block of E. Avondale Ave. around 4 a.m. They said they saw flames on the porch when they got there.

The front of the home is badly damaged.

Everyone living there was able to get out safely.

