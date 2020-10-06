Youngstown family looking for answers in Brandon Wesley’s death

Brandon's family reached out to 33 WYTV because they want people to know about the 19-year-old man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – Brandon Wesley was shot and killed at a Youngstown Park in July, and no one has been charged in the crime. Three months later, the family just wants answers.

Brandon’s family reached out to us because they want people to know about the 19-year-old man who was kind and had a bright future ahead of him.

“He never went outside. He played video games. The one time he actually goes out, somebody kills him,” said Chaunte’a Anderson, Wesley’s sister.

Wesley was at Homestead Park when he was killed. His mother, Lynette Wesley, said cameras there may reveal some clues in the case, but she has not seen the footage.

“I feel like my world has been torn apart. My family is really suffering right now, and it’s just hard to go on,” Wesley said. “I can see on the building, right now, that there are cameras here. I feel as his mother, even though they say it’s an ongoing investigation, I should be able to see that. I waited three months to see what happened to my son.”

According to Police, a group of people had been playing basketball around 9:45 p.m. when someone on a bike fired a gun. The bullet hit Wesley.

Wesley said her son was ambitious and hardworking. He was working on a career in culinary arts and hoped to run his own restaurant one day.

“My son wasn’t in this type of lifestyle. My son was caring, understanding, there for everybody. He was the mold to the family and he was the baby, but he was the mold to the family,” Wesley said.

Brandon’s brother, Ian Thomas, said he and Brandon spent the day before he died together. He didn’t realize that would be the last time they would talk to each other.

“Brandon was a good kid all the way around, respectful, kind, sincere and honest. I know God is going to handle it. Right now, we don’t know anything, but I know it will come to the light,” Thomas said.

Youngstown police say the investigation is still active.

The family encourages anyone who has any information to speak up.

