Youngstown Facebook Live discusses COVID-19 concerns, keeping local music alive

The mayor was joined by Youngstown's health commissioner and a few social media influencers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown held a Facebook Live session Wednesday afternoon, giving the public a chance to ask questions about the coronavirus.

The mayor was joined by Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop, along with three local social media influencers.

One of those influences was WYTV digital reporter Jennifer Rodriguez, who shared how her life has changed.

Brown encouraged the public to keep doing what they’re doing to keep the number of COVID-19 cases low.

One of the area’s DJs, Gary Thornton, talked about how to keep local music going and funded.

“Virtual concerts — get a flyer together, get your buddies and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to do a virtual concert,'” he said. “You get more people to share and if you put your cash app up there and people will tip you, that’s a way to keep some revenue going.”

Thornton also recommended posting a poll of what songs people would like to hear.