Youngstown Diocese to start adult learning courses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Diocese announced they will start offering adult learning courses this year.

Each is designed to encourage people to learn more about their faith. Many Catholics go through religious learning when they’re young. It’s not as common though when you’re older.

It’s a good opportunity for parishioners to deepen their understanding of the faith.

A religious education consultant thinks expanding faith-based learning for adults is important.

“They had a child’s understanding of things and things were explained to them as children understand them at that level. But then, to bring that forward into adulthood, there can be alot of, ‘oh I didn’t think about that before’,” said religious education consultant Joan Lawson.

However, as adults there is less time in the day to go and take classes. But not to worry, the new courses are designed to fit into the lives of busy adults.

“You can do it anytime of the day or night. So if you’re a you know – if you are best at 1 o’clock in the morning, that’s when you can respond to it. And then others are in the group with you everybody’s responding, but at their own pace, on their own time,” Lawson said.

Courses will begin on January 24. They’re all online and can be done at your own pace. Each course is anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks.

The fees may vary. You can find the link to sign up online. Course dates and descriptions are found by going to the Catechist Café website under For Catechists/Catechist Courses.