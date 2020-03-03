Youngstown Diocese suspends wine during communion, makes other changes to keep Mass healthy

The church said these measures are temporary and will be reviewed before Holy Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the flu season and concerns surrounding the new coronavirus continue, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is making some changes to keep parishioners healthy and safe.

Reverend George Murry issued the following steps, which will go into place starting March 7:

If you are sick, do not come to Mass. Watch it on TV. Cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze at Mass or anywhere. Use hand sanitizer if you cough or sneeze at Mass or anywhere. Acknowledge others at the Sign of Peace without shaking hands. All ministers of Holy Communion, priests and deacons and laypeople, must use hand sanitizer before distributing Holy Communion. The distribution of the Precious Blood during Holy Communion is suspended. The one exception is for people who must receive from the cup due to severe cases of celiac disease. If you wish to receive Holy Communion on the tongue, please be careful not to touch the minister’s fingers with your tongue or mouth. Intinction is not to be utilized as a means of distributing Holy Communion. Holy Water fonts are to be drained or regularly cleaned and disinfected. Parishes should make available small, personal bottles of Holy Water for parishioners who want them.

The church said these measures are temporary and will be reviewed before Holy Week.

For more information, reach out of Reverend Murry at 330-744-8451 ext. 282.

These guidelines are also being followed by diocese in Pittsburgh, Erie and Steubenville.