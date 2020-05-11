Youngstown Diocese removes name of clergy member from list of offenders

Closings and delays
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has removed the name of a clergy member who appeared on a list of those with allegations of sexual abuse in the Church.

William Smaltz was included in the list that named those who had credible allegations levied against them involving sexual abuse of a minor.

The Diocese announced Monday that Smaltz’s name was taken off the list because “additional and new information” led them to believe that the allegations are not “deemed credible and substantiated.”

