Youngstown Diocese provides update on bishop’s fight with cancer

by: Gerry Ricciutti

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Diocese says Bishop George Murry is doing well after his cancer fight.

The bishop underwent a series of tests recently at the Cleveland Clinic and the results showed his leukemia is in remission.

At this point, his doctors are not recommending that he have a bone marrow transplant but will look at other possible treatments that would ensure Murry stays in remission.

The Bishop is said to be in “good spirits” and is expected to return home from the Clinic this weekend.

