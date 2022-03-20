WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Most Reverend David J. Bonnar of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced Sunday that two local parishes have merged effective March 17.

The St. Patrick Parish in Kinsman and Our Lady of Victory Parish Andover have merged.

Bonnar said the request by the two parishes is “a model for living the mission of the Church through collaboration and sharing.”

The parish will now include both church buildings, which will continue to retain their names, and

Bishop Bonnar has invited parishioners to recommend a new name for the parish to him, reflecting

“one parish community with a shared mission.”

Bishop Bonnar also accepted the recommendation of the St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s pastor to officially close St. Joseph Church in Warren.