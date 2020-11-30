Youngstown detectives looking for suspect in shooting death outside south side bar

Bebbs was found lying in the street about 2:30 a.m. on East Lucius Avenue near South Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Detectives are searching for a suspect in a Youngstown homicide where a man was shot to death outside of a south side bar.

Abdul Muhammad, 29, of Youngstown, is charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death of 35-year-old Marquise Bebbs on Nov. 19.

Police and U.S. Marshals have been searching for him since a murder warrant was issued Nov. 23.

Bebbs was found lying in the street about 2:30 a.m. on East Lucius Avenue near South Avenue. He had been shot several times.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case, said it appears that Bebbs and Muhammad argued in the parking lot of the Coconut Grove bar, which is on the corner of East Lucius and South avenues before Bebbs was shot.

Zubal said the two had a “physical altercation” in the parking lot before the shots were fired. Both men had been in the bar before the shooting, Zubal said.

Investigators do not yet know if Bebbs and Muhammad knew each other before they were at the bar but he said the shooting was not a random act.

Investigators got several tips that pointed to Muhammad as the shooter, Zubal said.

Bebbs’ death is the 26th homicide of the year in the city and the second outside a South Avenue bar.

In February, a man was shot and killed outside a bar in the 2800 block of South Avenue after a fight inside the bar spilled into the parking lot.

A suspect in that case was arrested by police, but a grand jury refused to indict him on murder charges. Instead, the man was indicted on a weapons charge, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.

For the millennium, no street in Youngstown has more homicides than South Avenue, which has seen 20 homicides.

In 2019, Youngstown had 20 homicides.

Anyone with information on the case can call Zubal at 330-742-8242. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Muhammad can contact marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.