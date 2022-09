WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving.

State Troopers stopped Nicholas Bailey at the corner of North Road and North Leavitt Road in Warren Township Friday evening.

Bailey is a detective sergeant with the Youngstown Poice Department.

Troopers also say he had a gun in the car with him and charged him with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.