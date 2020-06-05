Youngstown daycare adjusting after reopening to more kids

Tracy Jordan reopened her Youngstown daycare center this week, but so far, a lot of her children haven't returned

(WYTV) – Many Ohio childcare centers are finishing up their first week back in business after being shut down because of COVID-19.

“We went from having 50 kids a day to about 13 children a day. We were buying less food but more PPE supplies. Also, as a business, we had to make an adjustment because we had to layoff staff members due to a lack of children and lack of work, so that was another big adjustment we had to make as well,” Jordan said.

Her daughter, Genita Johnson, runs the front desk. She walked through what each day looks like when students arrive.

She said everyone coming in has to stop and get their temperatures taken first.



Jordan said her class size limits have been cut to nine because of COVID-19. That’s half of what she would usually have in a room.

Jordan said she is using time to educate students on the virus.

“We’ve had some training videos that we also put the children in to see exactly what COVID-19 is, what we’re dealing with and what we need to do,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the students are aware of what’s going on, so she’s doing what she can to keep them informed and motivated.

“They would come in and ask how many people died and what the death count is today. That struck me and let me know they’re paying attention. We need to educate them so they aren’t afraid, but they have faith knowing we will move forward,” Jordan said.