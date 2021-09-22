Youngstown Cycle and Speed to combine 3 big events into 1, including trunk or treat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Cycle and Speed is combining their three events of the year into one.

Trunk or Treat, Hogs and Hotrods, and Arts and Parts will all be one big event this year.

They have paired with Major League Tire and Audio Extreme in hopes of filling up the entire plaza. It’s going to have something for everyone to enjoy and it’s all for a great cause.

All money raised will be going towards the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley.

“We chose the Autism Society because a few of our employees have autistic family members. So we chose to be able to give back to that and benefit some other families in the area. It’s just nice to be able to help people out,” said Adam Pratt, owner of the Youngstown Cycle and Speed.

The event is Saturday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at YCS on Market Street.

The entry fee will be five dollars per vehicle.