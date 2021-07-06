Youngstown crews work to control business fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters are standing by after flames from a motor that caught fire at Trivium Packing at One Performance Place spread to some ductwork.

Crews managed to cut a pipe open to get some water on the flames to keep it under control, Battalion Chief James Drummond said.

Crews were called just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured.

All employees were evacuated.

Initial reports indicate a piece of machinery caught fire and spread into the adjacent duct work. The fire is under control.