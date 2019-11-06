Police chase led to Market Street crash, Youngstown police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – At least four people were sent to the hospital after a police chase that led to a crash in Youngstown.

A portion of Market Street in Youngstown was blocked Tuesday night after the crash in the area of Market Street and E. Hylda Avenue.

According to Youngstown Police Lt. Bill Ross, a vehicle was involved in a police chase.

That vehicle was heading down Market Street when it hit a car but kept going. It then crashed into two other vehicles near the intersection of Market Street and Hylda Avenue, he said.

At least four people were sent to the hospital. At this time, injuries are unknown. A young child was in one of the ambulances.

The vehicles involved were heavily damaged.

Police are not giving out any more information on police chase at this time.