Youngstown courtroom brawl suspects plead not guilty

They were each given a $4,000 bond and would have to post 10% of it to be released

by: Briana Ray-Turner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The two men charged in last week’s courtroom brawl appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday.

Anthony Dees, 30, and Jerome Stewart, 23, both pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including assault.

They were each given a $4,000 bond. They would have to post 10% of that to be released.

The man they got in a fight with, Dale Williams, shot and killed their mother, Elizabeth Pledger, back in June 2017.

Williams was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for Pledger’s murder.

