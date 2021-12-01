Youngstown councilwomen have ‘no confidence’ in city’s law director

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two council members at Wednesday night’s Youngstown City Council meeting announced they had no confidence in Jeff Limbian remaining as the city’s law director.

Councilwomen Anita Davis and Samantha Turner both said at the meeting they had no confidence in Limbian.

Mayor Tito Brown did not comment.

Limbian is currently serving a two-week suspension after calling a decision by council clerk Valencia Marrow to cancel a council meeting “misguided and misplaced.”

Also at Wednesday night’s council meeting, city council passed a new police contract and agreed to buy body cameras for the police.

Also passed was a $1 million allocation of American Rescue Plan money for each ward and a plan for the Desmone Group to evaluate renovating 20 Federal Place.

However, a request for a $2 million float loan to renovate the former Dorian Bookstore on Elm Street was sent back to a committee.