YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple of Youngstown council members are coming together to provide holiday dinners to residents.

Councilwoman Lauren McNally, 5th Ward, and Councilwoman Anita Davis, 6th Ward, organized a community outreach event to help community members.

“With the increased cost of groceries and the shortages being reported at food pantries across the country, we wanted to try and ease the burden for our residents,” McNally said.

The event will take place December 20, from 2 – 4 p.m. at Glenwood Community Park in Youngstown.

Food boxes will contain one ham, an apple pie, cans of corn and beans and a box of hot chocolate. The boxes will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Glenwood Grounds will also be giving out hot dogs and drinks at the event.

“The holidays are such a financially difficult time for so many people. Hopefully, this gesture of support will allow them to enjoy a family meal,” Davis said.

Davis and McNally worked with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and Glenwood Grounds to put the event and giveaway together.