YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Incumbent Councilwoman Basia Adamzak took the oath Monday morning to serve for another term.

She will serve the 7th ward once again. During the election, the 7th ward seat was determined by only seven votes.

Adamzak says she’s excited to be a part of the council again and is ready to serve Youngstown and the people of the Valley.