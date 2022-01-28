Youngstown councilwoman files to run for state rep.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Councilwoman Lauren McNally wants to change political positions.

She filed petitions Friday to run as a Democrat for state representative of the 58th District. She’s seeking the nomination to fill the seat being vacated by Michele Lepore Hagan. Hagan can’t run again due to term limits.

McNally said she wants to move from city council to have a larger impact.

“After two terms on city council, I feel I can elevate the area as a whole and help make not just the city stronger but our surrounding communities also stronger. We can move forward together,” she said.

McNally said in the past she is pro-choice and wants to focus on education. She’s also in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana.