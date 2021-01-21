Youngstown councilman and wife invest in city with new house build

The house is being built on the corner of South and Woodland avenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A construction crew was framing a house Thursday at the corner of South and Woodland Avenues in Youngstown. The home being built belongs to Youngstown Councilman Julius Oliver and his wife.

The Olivers have successful careers. Julius owns an auto detailing business and his wife is a doctor. They were both raised nearby and wanted to invest in Youngstown.

“We are looking at inspired imagination actually coming to fruition,” Oliver said. “I want people to be able to look at every vacant lot in Youngstown and imagine what it can be and then make it happen.”

The house will eventually be three stories with a swimming pool off to the side.

“It’s a trilogy. It started off with a movie in my head. And how its’ actually happening, it’s been played out,” Oliver said.

Oliver says getting to this point has been a lot of hard work. They also had to convince a bank to loan them the money. Some banks said no, but Farmers National Bank said yes.

“They saw that this wasn’t going to be just one house, but this could be a new middle-income family, a new middle-income neighborhood. This could be the start of something great in Youngstown, and they wanted to be part of that,” Oliver said.

Right now, the house has two stories but eventually, a third one will go on top. The Olivers hope to be living in the house by July.