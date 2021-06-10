Youngstown council to vote on whether to save two historic structures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next week, Youngstown City Council will vote on whether to save a historic home and whether to demolish a historic structure.

The home being saved is on Old Furnace Road and once housed the superintendent of Mill Creek Park. It’s over 100 years old and has been vacant for about 20 years.

The plan is for Mill Creek to sell the house to Youngstown for $1 and then donate it to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation to renovate. It would eventually be sold or rented out.

At the same time, council will also be asked to demolish the remaining bleachers at the old South High School stadium. It will leave the field without seating since the bleachers on the other side were demolished several years ago.