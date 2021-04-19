Youngstown council approves using COVID money to pay back water dept. funds

City Finance Director Kyle Miasek said the auditor is very happy with the move

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City council held a virtual finance meeting Monday.

One item on the agenda was approving the use of COVID relief funds to repay $4.4 million that the state said was misspent from the city’s water and wastewater department.

A 2017 and 2018 audit showed the discrepency.

Now, with the city bringing in more than $88 million from that COVID relief, they can payback the $4.4 million.

Council members Ok’d the use of the funds. They’ll be able to avoid any legal action taken by the state and hopefully this will give the city a clean audit for this year.

“I think it is just our responsibility. I think Mike said it is best. I think we found a solution. It won’t burden the taxpayers, and I think it’s an opportunity for us to say look at our audit. It’ll probably be one of the cleaner audits,” said Mayor Tito Brown.

City Finance Director Kyle Miasek said the auditor is very happy with the move. While some council members questioned if this would be an admittance of wrongly used funds, Law Director Jeff Limbian said that would not be the case.