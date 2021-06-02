Youngstown Council approves demo bill for riverfront building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council voted Wednesday to pay the bill to have a riverfront building demolished.

In a 4-3 vote, council approved the spending of $48,000 to pay the demolition company that tore down the Anthony’s on the River building.

The building was torn down in August 2019. At the time, council declined to pay the $48,000 demolition fee because council had not approved the demolition.

Council also approved accepting a $60,000 Ohio EPA grant to install eight electric charging stations downtown.