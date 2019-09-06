Youngstown could be chosen to host October Democratic presidential debate

Democratic Party Chairperson Joyce Kale-Pesta confirmed the host city has been narrowed to either Youngstown or Dayton

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There is a chance Youngstown could host the October debate for the Democratic race for president.

She said if Youngstown is chosen, the debate would be held at either the Covelli Centre or Youngstown State.

Dave Betras, the former county party chair, said he could confirm Youngstown is in the mix.

The debate is scheduled for October 15 and 16 somewhere in Ohio.