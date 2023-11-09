YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- We’re one step closer to ending a massive construction project in downtown Youngstown.

The city says paving along Federal Street and Commerce Street will start next Monday.

Federal closed in August, and parts of Commerce have been closed to traffic since September of 2020. The work is a part of the SMART-2 project that’s re-designing almost all of downtown.

The paving should be finished by Wednesday, but there’s still no word on when the roads will open back up.

The contractor *hired to carry out the project has a completion date of March 2024.