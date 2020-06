The firefighters union is not happy with the idea, saying it will put unnecessary risks on the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown officials are considering rolling fire station closures to save the city money through the end of the year.

The idea was discussed during a city council meeting Monday night, but nothing has been put in place just yet.

Mayor Tito Brown said the fire department has used its entire overtime budget in just five months.

