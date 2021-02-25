Youngstown considers citizens review board on police conduct

Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis was receptive to the idea

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – During the Youngstown Safety Committee meeting Thursday, the idea of a citizens review board was brought up.

The thought is to have Youngstown residents sit on the board to hear issues from people about certain police conduct.

Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis was receptive to the idea.

City Councilwoman Anita Davis pointed out a few other departments similar committees like this in places such as Atlanta and Cleveland.

Councilman Jimmy Hughes said it can be complex.

“It is going to be difficult to just say citizens review board unless we are really looking to be specific as to what they will do and won’t do, or the variables put together,” Hughes said.

If a citizen’s review board is put together, the council says it can only run but residents of the city.