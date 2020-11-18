Youngstown company innovates marijuana delivery system

Riviera Creek and Chairman Brain Kessler introduced the newest product being made by the company

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown area’s only company that grows marijuana for medical use continues to be an innovator in the industry.

Riviera Creek and Chairman Brain Kessler Tuesday introduced the newest product being made by the company.

Amalfi is a Riviera Creek product that allows patients to vape the bud of the plant legally. Kessler says it starts with pre-packed sticks of marijuana that get the material in at the right, legal dose.

“The material is made of non-combustible material that allows you to vape the raw material inside of our Amalfi heater,” Kessler said.

Kessler says the heaters cost $30 dollars and can be reused. He also talked about the success of the company, which he says should make some money this year thanks primarily to the strain of Rivieria Creek marijuana known as Stambaugh.

“That has turned out to be the highest quality product in the state, almost to unbelievability,” Kessler said.

In fact, sales of the Stambaugh product line have been so successful that Riviera Creek is currently expanding its operation on Crescent Street, just north of downtown Youngstown.

“We’ve already increased our capacity a little less than 10 times in our current facility. Now, we are going to double that capacity,” Kessler said.

Kessler was asked if Ohio was politically ready for recreational marijuana? He doesn’t have an answer for that but said legal marijuana is safer.

He also hopes that when the time is right, marijuana is made legal by legislation and not a ballot initiative.

“I think we’ve demonstrated that it doesn’t make a lot of noise. It’s not invasive,” Kessler said. “If we can deliver safe, healthy products to consumers beyond patients, we think that is a good thing. I’d like to get any product that’s sold illegally, manufactured illegally, off the streets.”