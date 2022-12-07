YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business is celebrating the installation and operation of a new piece of equipment.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at Cubbison Company in Youngstown. It manufactures customized product identification and printed electronics solutions.

According to the company, the new printing press and converting equipment will help with large-volume label orders and help make the business more competitive.

“This really makes that process a lot more efficient. We get better quality out of the printing. We get a larger variety of colors. We can successfully hit now. That’s always been an issue in the digital world, to maintain color accuracy throughout a run,” said Chief Operating Officer JC Kocjancic.

The company was established in Youngstown in 1951.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.