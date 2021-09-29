Youngstown community members undergo training to help end violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ending violence in and around Youngstown; on Wednesday, a handful of community members came together for some special training.

The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence teamed up with another local group called United Returning Citizens.

They brought in Violence Interrupters, INC. for the training.

The overall message for the event was stopping violence before it has a chance to happen.

“We have to be able to handle conflict better in the community, and so if we train people and connect to people and build relationships, we’re able to help from within,” said Guy Burney, director of CIRV.

The training will continue Thursday, and then CIRV will welcome more community members to help interrupt violence in the area.