About 20 people gathered at the Unitarian Universalist Church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday was International Overdose Awareness Day, a day set aside to raise awareness of overdoses and work on reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths.

Thursday night, about 20 people gathered to remember those who lost their lives due to drug overdoses — their names were read out loud.

Afterward, candles were lit in their honor.

The vigil took place at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown.