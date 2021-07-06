Youngstown community, mayor explore how to use American Rescue Plan’s $82 million for city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investing in Youngstown was the topic Tuesday evening at a meeting on the south side where people in the 7th Ward had their say on how to spend $82 million in American Rescue Plan money coming into the city.

Library Director Aimee Fifarek would like to see broadband expanded — while Gary Andrews wants Pemberton Park renovated and put to good use.

“But there’s an opportunity for the 7th Ward Pemberton. It has the lights, and youth is our future. If you don’t have youth, you’re going to be a ghost town,” Andrews said.

“So, I don’t know if a parking deck would fall into the criteria, but it’s certainly something that is needed,” said John Swierz of Youngstown.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown told the group his two top priorities are improving Youngstown’s quality of life and eliminating blight.

A final decision on how to spend the money is expected in the fall.