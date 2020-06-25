Youngstown community leaders invited to VP Pence visit with police

Some community leaders in Youngstown have been invited to join Vice President Mike Pence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some community leaders in Youngstown have been invited to join Vice President Mike Pence as he meets with local police later today.

Derick McDowell, who organized the March for Justice in downtown Youngstown posted on social media Thursday morning that “the White House called” and he was invited to attend.

Guy Burney, coordinator of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) was also invited, among others.

Pence will be in town Thursday for the reveal of Lordstown Motors’ Endurance all-electric pickup truck.

After the unveiling at noon, Pence will meet with community leaders and local law enforcement.

27 First News will stream the event live on WKBN.com and our mobile app.