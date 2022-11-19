YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday.

It was all donated by the community, for the community. Coats, boots, hats and gloves were stocked at the old fire station on South and East Boston avenues for anyone in need.

“A lot of families within the city just don’t have the means to get this and it’s a phenomenal time of year for us to provide that to them,” said Youngstown Police Captain Jason Simon.

A local woman named Victoria Allen started the giveaway 10 years ago. A year ago, she passed from cancer — but her family continues to honor her through the drive.

“Part of Victoria’s vision initially was to help the community out, and since her death it has just flourished and grown,” said Allen’s mom Cherry Robinson.

Allen dreamed of adding boots to the coat drive — and this year, it finally happened.

“She is here right now, in our hearts, forever in our hearts. Just because of the outpouring of love from the people here, I know she’s happy,” Robinson said.

“The spirit of giving tends to grow a little bit in all of us, we’re hoping that folks can take something from this and keep it with them and pass it along throughout the entire year,” Simon said.

There is one more day of the coat drive, starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.