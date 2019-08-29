Youngstown community enjoys dry day at Southside Summer Experience

The event on Wednesday was held in the parking lot of Valley Christian Schools' Pleasant Grove Campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – While summer is coming to an end, the 2019 Southside Summer Experience is still going strong.

The event on Wednesday was held in the parking lot of Valley Christian Schools’ Pleasant Grove Campus.

As always, there was plenty of food and fun for the kids, including the Public Library of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s pop-up truck.

Organizers were happy to see some nice weather after rain put a damper on several of their events this year.

“Our second one we were at, Metro Assembly, and it was pouring down raining, thundering and lightning and we had 65 people out in the rain. We were all hiding under the tent eating hot dogs, but it’s needed in the community. That’s the reason why we set out to do this,” said Victoria Allen, president of the ICU Block Watch.

The Southside Summer Experience continues through Sept. 14.