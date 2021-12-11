Youngstown community builds beds on the South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community gathered to build beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Youngstown.

The organization builds beds for children who are in desperate need of a place to sleep. On Saturday, they were building the beds at South Side Recycling in Youngstown.

They were able to get the beds done earlier than anticipated.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace co-president Jeff Watkins said giving back to the community and working in the community is special.

“This is something where the community can come put in work, get their hands dirty, get sawdust in their hair and see the product from start to finish,” Watkins said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is in need of team members and volunteers. Those interested can visit their website.