Youngstown club hosts pop-up expo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Though Small Business Saturday is about supporting local shops, not all small businesses have a brick-and-mortar store.

Club Switch in Youngstown hosted an LGBTQ-friendly pop-up expo for local artists and vendors. They were selling everything from custom coffee mugs, art, jewelry and more.

Manager Christ Gravink said it’s a great way for people to get their name out there and network.

“A lot of people might not know this person is part of the community, maybe we should try their business or something like to support each other,” Gravink said.

Close to a dozen business owners set up temporary shops selling mostly handmade goods.