Youngstown Clothing Company opens permanent store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new store open for business in the Southern Park Mall.

Youngstown Clothing Company opened a new, permanent location at the mall, near the food court.

Last year, the company opened a seasonal store in the mall for the holiday season.

The company sells vintage-inspired t-shirts and fleeces with Youngstown legendary stops, such as White House Fruit Farms and Handel’s Ice Cream.

“We are going to be here to stay, this is our permanent location and we are going to be here for the long hall,” said Co-owner Matt McClure.

The grand opening celebration is next Thursday, November 14.

There will be giveaways and food.