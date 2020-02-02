Youngstown Clothing Company 49ers shirts sell out

Local News

Youngstown Clothing Company says that they hope to have another shipment of shirts in by next weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Clothing Company made shirts that combined the 49ers logo with the letters Y and O.

In the last two weeks, they sold out of three shipments of shirts.

With a larger 49ers fan base in the area, it still took one of the owners by surprise.

“It did take me by surprise a little bit that it was just so much, ’cause, like I said, it’s been one of our most popular shirt releases to date. It’s probably up there in the top five or ten ever,” said Co-Founder and Co-Owner Matt McClure.

McClure says that they hope to have another shipment of shirts in by next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com