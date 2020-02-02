Youngstown Clothing Company 49ers shirts sell out

Youngstown Clothing Company says that they hope to have another shipment of shirts in by next weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Clothing Company made shirts that combined the 49ers logo with the letters Y and O.

In the last two weeks, they sold out of three shipments of shirts.

With a larger 49ers fan base in the area, it still took one of the owners by surprise.

“It did take me by surprise a little bit that it was just so much, ’cause, like I said, it’s been one of our most popular shirt releases to date. It’s probably up there in the top five or ten ever,” said Co-Founder and Co-Owner Matt McClure.

