Youngstown closes roads for Italian Festival

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Greater Youngstown Italian Festival kicks off Friday, but preparations are already underway downtown.

A parking ban is already in place on both sides of Commerce Street from Phelps to Champion streets.

Towing will be strictly enforced.

Several roads are also already closed downtown:

Federal Street, from Phelps to Walnut

Market Street and Wick Avenue, from Commerce to Boardman

The festival runs through Sunday in downtown Youngstown.

For more information, go to www.youngstownitalianfest.org.