YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday, a clinic will be open to help drivers with a suspended license get back in the driver’s seat.

The Youngstown Municipal Court is holding the program Saturday to help provide free legal information.

There will be a team of legal experts to offer advice and help overcome the carriers of getting back a suspended license.

The clinic is at the First Presbyterian Church from noon to 2 p.m. The church is located at 201 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH.