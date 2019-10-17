Youngstown clinic planned for sealing criminal records

Non-violent records can be removed for more opportunities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People convicted for past non-violent charges will get the chance to have those cases sealed. Saturday, at Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown, there is a clinic on sealing criminal records.

Municipal Judge Carla Baldwin said it could provide a boost for those with misdemeanor and non-violent records.

“After you’ve done what you needed to do, paid back to the community for your wrong-doing. Now this is an opportunity to come down, learn what you need to do to get you record sealed so that you can have a more productive life, have more opportunities,” said Baldwin.

The judge also said state lawmakers expanded rules covering expungements a year ago but many are not aware of the changes.

The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

For more information or to register, click here.

Walk-ins are also welcome.