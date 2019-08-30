Youngstown clinic offering rabies shots for pets

The shots are for dogs, cats and ferrets over three months old

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City Health District is holding a rabies vaccination clinic for pets next month.

The clinic will be held in the parking deck at 345 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown on September 28 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The shots are for dogs, cats and ferrets over three months old. They must be on a leash or in a cage.

Each shot is $6. You do not have to make an appointment.

Rabies is a virus that can be deadly for pets, but it’s preventable. It’s spread through bites and scratches from infected animals.