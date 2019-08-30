LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

Youngstown clinic offering rabies shots for pets

Local News

The shots are for dogs, cats and ferrets over three months old

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City Health District is holding a rabies vaccination clinic for pets next month.

The clinic will be held in the parking deck at 345 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown on September 28 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The shots are for dogs, cats and ferrets over three months old. They must be on a leash or in a cage.

Each shot is $6. You do not have to make an appointment.

Rabies is a virus that can be deadly for pets, but it’s preventable. It’s spread through bites and scratches from infected animals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WYTV Signal Update

Trending on WYTV.com